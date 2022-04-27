CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in CME Group by 147.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 88,229 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 105.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in CME Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,176,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,498,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,173,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded up $13.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.79. The stock had a trading volume of 45,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.68.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

