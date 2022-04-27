CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,936,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.80. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,847,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468,877 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,211 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,160,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,981,000 after acquiring an additional 772,725 shares during the period. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

