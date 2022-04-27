Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Coca-Cola updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.440-$2.460 EPS.

NYSE KO traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $65.78. 128,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,877,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $285.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

