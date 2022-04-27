Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.84.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.05. 21,736,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,877,316. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $281.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.