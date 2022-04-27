Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $914.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) to post $914.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $892.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $936.00 million. Colliers International Group reported sales of $774.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full year sales of $4.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.22.

Colliers International Group stock traded down $2.92 on Wednesday, hitting $113.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,987. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $103.59 and a one year high of $158.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

