Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $30.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.88 billion and the highest is $31.46 billion. Comcast reported sales of $27.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $122.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.73 billion to $124.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $124.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.07 billion to $129.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 122,710 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $1,128,000. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 667,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 47,486 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 41,885 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.57. 29,211,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,353,297. Comcast has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

