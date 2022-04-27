Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $44.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,353,297. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

