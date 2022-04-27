Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) will announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.74. Community Bank System reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 755.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.43. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $82.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.