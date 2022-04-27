Comparing General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) and 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of 111 shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 111 and General Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 111 $1.95 billion 0.08 -$84.18 million ($1.28) -1.52 General Cannabis $5.93 million 5.24 -$8.87 million N/A N/A

General Cannabis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 111.

Volatility and Risk

111 has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Cannabis has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 111 and General Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 111 0 0 0 0 N/A General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares 111 and General Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 111 -5.38% -1,101.99% -21.16% General Cannabis -149.64% -128.29% -46.38%

Summary

111 beats General Cannabis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

111 Company Profile (Get Rating)

111, Inc. operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers. Its product portfolio comprises prescription and over-the counter drugs, such as western and traditional Chinese medicinal drugs; nutritional supplements, such as vitamins and dietary products; contact lenses; medical supplies and devices, including bandages and thermometers; and personal care products, such as skin care, birth control, and sexual wellness products; and baby products. The company also operates an online marketplace where third-party sellers can directly sell to pharmacies; provides online loan application services to the clients of 1 Drug Mall, including pharmacies and wholesalers; and digital contract sales organization and data services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 13 offline retail pharmacies under the Yi Hao Pharmacy brand name in Guangzhou, Wuhan, Tianjin, and Kunshan. In addition, the company offers warehousing, logistics, procurement, research and development, and consulting services; and software development and information technology support services. It serves pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies and distributors, medical professionals, and insurance companies. 111, Inc. has strategic partnerships with Bayer Healthcare Co. Ltd.; BeiGene, Ltd.; Jianming Pharmaceutical Group; and Chugai Pharma China Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as New Peak Group and changed its name to 111, Inc. in April 2018. 111, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

General Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Operations, Cultivation, and Investments. The Operations segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry comprising obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations. This segment also provides sourcing and stocking services to cultivation, retail, and infused products manufacturing facilities. The Cultivation segment operates 17,000 square foot of licensed light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility. The Investments segment provides debt or equity capital to cannabis businesses through investing in businesses. The company was formerly known as Advanced Cannabis Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to General Cannabis Corp in June 2015. General Cannabis Corp was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

