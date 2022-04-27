Comparing SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) and Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) and Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get SCVX alerts:

72.1% of SCVX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Manitex International shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Manitex International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

SCVX has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manitex International has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SCVX and Manitex International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A Manitex International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SCVX and Manitex International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A Manitex International $211.54 million 0.72 -$4.57 million ($0.23) -33.30

Manitex International has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Profitability

This table compares SCVX and Manitex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12% Manitex International -2.16% 0.36% 0.14%

Summary

Manitex International beats SCVX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCVX (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the cybersecurity sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Manitex International (Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction. In addition, it manufactures and sells rough terrain cranes and material handling products for construction, municipality, and railroad industries; and truck mounted hydraulic knuckle boom cranes. The company provides its products under the Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger, and Valla brands. It also sells its products through dealers and rental distribution channel. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for SCVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.