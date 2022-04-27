Comparing Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) & Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tilray and Smart for Life’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $513.09 million 4.86 -$367.42 million $0.19 26.37 Smart for Life $9.02 million 1.87 N/A N/A N/A

Smart for Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and Smart for Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray 6.80% -0.78% -0.59% Smart for Life N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tilray and Smart for Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 7 5 0 2.31 Smart for Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tilray currently has a consensus price target of $9.90, suggesting a potential upside of 97.21%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than Smart for Life.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Tilray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tilray beats Smart for Life on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

About Smart for Life (Get Rating)

Smart for Life, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, minerals, dietary supplements, and dietary supplements. Smart for Life, Inc. also sells its products through online. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

