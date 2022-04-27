Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $841.70 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $125.17 or 0.00319029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $841.70 million and approximately $73.94 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,724,277 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

