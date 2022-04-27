Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) will post sales of $430.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $528.00 million and the lowest is $366.90 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $340.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 154,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

