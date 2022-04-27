Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 639,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Constellation Brands worth $160,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.78.

STZ traded up $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,723. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.23. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,377.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -516.67%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $5,489,358. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.