Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTSGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.18.

CTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up C$0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.12. The company had a trading volume of 723,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,558. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$5.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.