Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.18.

CTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up C$0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.12. The company had a trading volume of 723,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,558. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$5.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

