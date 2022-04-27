Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives C$13.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.18.

A number of research firms have commented on CTS. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

CTS stock traded up C$0.39 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.15. The company had a trading volume of 804,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,496. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$5.20 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.