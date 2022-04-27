Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000. Doximity comprises about 0.5% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,066,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,240 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Shares of DOCS traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,774. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.74. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. Doximity’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

