Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Earnings Results

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

GLW stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. Corning has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Corning by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

