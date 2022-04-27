Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 908,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,016 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $42,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 80,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 276,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

CTVA stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 35,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,627. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $62.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.