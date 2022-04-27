Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.34

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.34 and last traded at C$4.36, with a volume of 459760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.06. The stock has a market cap of C$880.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.80.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

