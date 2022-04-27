CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $529-$534 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.91 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.03 EPS.

CSGP traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.99. 2,662,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77. CoStar Group has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 692,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,768,000 after purchasing an additional 283,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

