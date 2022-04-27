Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.13

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 46642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion and a PE ratio of -9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,678,978 shares in the company, valued at $50,847,002.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Coupang by 14,350.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Coupang by 49.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Coupang by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

