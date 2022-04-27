Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVE:COV – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.06. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.35 million and a PE ratio of 2.38.

About Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV)

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

