CPChain (CPC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.98 Million

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, CPChain has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $222,407.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00245915 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004478 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000745 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00018581 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.32 or 0.00630469 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars.

