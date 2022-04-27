Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,521,000 after acquiring an additional 506,721 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49,592.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,956,000 after buying an additional 285,155 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after buying an additional 81,799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 633.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 72,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after buying an additional 68,390 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Shares of CBRL stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $118.63. 3,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,964. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.79. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.24 and a 1-year high of $171.80.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

