Crane (NYSE:CR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.000-$7.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.00-7.40 EPS.

Shares of CR traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.49. 1,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,192. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average is $102.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,383,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crane by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Crane by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Crane by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Crane by 43.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally.

