Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) is RV Capital GmbH’s Largest Position

RV Capital GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,837 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance accounts for 34.4% of RV Capital GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RV Capital GmbH owned about 1.33% of Credit Acceptance worth $132,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,269,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CACC traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $517.84. 625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.25. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $380.50 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 39.04 and a quick ratio of 39.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $538.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.54.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. The company had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CACC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

