Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €16.50 Price Target

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €16.50 ($17.74) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 140.10% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.65 ($13.60) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.57 ($14.59).

TKA stock opened at €6.87 ($7.39) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.97. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($22.26) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($29.04).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

