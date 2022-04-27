Creo Medical (LON:CREO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $105.00

Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.34), with a volume of 41262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of £190.06 million and a PE ratio of -8.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 117.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.

Creo Medical Company Profile

Creo Medical Limited engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians. The company also offers Speedboat Inject, an energy multimodality instrument for flexible endoscopy; Speedboat Slim, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave device for cutting and coagulation; MicroBlate Fine, a microwave needle ablation device; MicroBlate Flex, a flexible microwave ablation device; SlypSeal Flex, a flexible haemostasis device for the treatment of upper and lower GI bleeds; and SpydrBlade Flex, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave scissor device that grasps, cuts and, coagulates highlyperfused tissues.

