Critical Analysis: EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) and CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) and EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of EngageSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and EngageSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCC Intelligent Solutions N/A 10.21% 4.59% EngageSmart N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CCC Intelligent Solutions and EngageSmart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCC Intelligent Solutions 1 2 1 0 2.00 EngageSmart 0 2 7 1 2.90

CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.44%. EngageSmart has a consensus price target of $31.94, indicating a potential upside of 55.98%. Given EngageSmart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EngageSmart is more favorable than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and EngageSmart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCC Intelligent Solutions $688.29 million 8.39 -$248.92 million N/A N/A EngageSmart $216.28 million 15.38 -$8.97 million N/A N/A

EngageSmart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Summary

EngageSmart beats CCC Intelligent Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions (Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others. The company offers CCC Insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC AI and analytics, and CCC casualty; CCC Repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC Other Ecosystem solutions, comprising CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC lender solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC International solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About EngageSmart (Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections. It also provides HealthPay24, a patient engagement and payment platform that helps health systems, physician groups, dental practices, and medical billers to drive patient self-pay collections; and DonorDrive, a fundraising software platform that helps non-profits, healthcare organizations, and higher education institutions produce virtual events, launch branded donation campaigns, and create peer-to-peer fundraising experiences. The company was formerly known as EngageSmart, LLC. and changed its name to EngageSmart, Inc. in June 2021. EngageSmart, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

