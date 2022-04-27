Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$17.75. The company had a trading volume of 171,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,922. The firm has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.97. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$16.26 and a 1 year high of C$19.09.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRR.UN. TD Securities upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.36.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total value of C$462,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,313,134.04.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.