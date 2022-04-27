Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$17.75. The company had a trading volume of 171,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,922. The firm has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.97. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$16.26 and a 1 year high of C$19.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRR.UN. TD Securities upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.36.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total value of C$462,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,313,134.04.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.