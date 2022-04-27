CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,694,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.68.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $201.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of -195.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

