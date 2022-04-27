Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.13. 20,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,995. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Crown has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.97%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $10,957,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Crown by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Crown by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

