CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

CSW Industrials has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSW Industrials to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.78. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $106.94 and a 1 year high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 103,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 54.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.