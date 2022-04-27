Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Shares Up 0.4%

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 102.40 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 101.40 ($1.29). 433,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 593,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.29).

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £447.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Custodian REIT’s previous dividend of $1.25. Custodian REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33%.

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than Â£10 million at acquisition.

