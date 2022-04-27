CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVRx updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CVRX traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,812. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43. CVRx has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.37.

In related news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen purchased 3,400 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $28,016.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirk G. Nielsen purchased 40,008 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $317,663.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 70,067 shares of company stock valued at $556,819.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVRx by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVRx by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 150,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVRx by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 46,294 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in CVRx by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 51,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CVRx during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

