CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Issues Earnings Results

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVRx updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CVRx stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. 1,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,812. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.43. CVRx has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.37.

In other CVRx news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 40,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $317,663.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 26,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $211,139.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 70,067 shares of company stock valued at $556,819 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CVRx by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in CVRx in the third quarter valued at $71,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CVRx by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

