CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Boosted by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 2.0% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 31.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 44.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 6,724.5% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock worth $23,949,067 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,683,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,382. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day moving average is $99.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

