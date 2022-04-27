CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.74

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.
CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.
