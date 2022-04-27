CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.96% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTMX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,930. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $118.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

