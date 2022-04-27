Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $7.11

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $7.42. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 9,852 shares.

DADA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Dada Nexus by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,006,000 after buying an additional 412,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,967,000 after buying an additional 161,575 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,049,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,972,000 after acquiring an additional 276,883 shares during the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,458,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 73,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

