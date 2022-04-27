Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.85-10.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.71 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Dana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Dana from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded Dana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dana in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.31. 1,467,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,469. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Dana has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Dana had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

