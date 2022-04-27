Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,442,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Danaher worth $803,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

NYSE:DHR traded up $4.71 on Wednesday, reaching $255.69. The stock had a trading volume of 59,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.31 and a 200 day moving average of $294.61. The stock has a market cap of $185.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $238.32 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

