DAOstack 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $404.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 52.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $784,518.33 and approximately $404.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,390.43 or 0.99915682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00024597 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001703 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

