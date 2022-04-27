Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Datto reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSP. William Blair downgraded shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

In related news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 16,512 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $430,467.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $1,060,700.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 463,882 shares of company stock valued at $13,497,649. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Datto by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Datto by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Datto by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSP traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $34.63. 85,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,929. Datto has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

