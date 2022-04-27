Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Down 7.3%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 3,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 220,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,832,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,202,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 491,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 230,846 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 590,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after buying an additional 71,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 376,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

