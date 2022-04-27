DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $101.44

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.44 and traded as low as $93.95. DBS Group shares last traded at $97.70, with a volume of 33,374 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.11.
DBS Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)
DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.
