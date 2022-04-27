De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $137.07

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.07 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 108.61 ($1.38). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.47), with a volume of 597,170 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £214.67 million and a P/E ratio of 14.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.
About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)
