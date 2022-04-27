De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $137.07

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.07 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 108.61 ($1.38). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.47), with a volume of 597,170 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £214.67 million and a P/E ratio of 14.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get De La Rue alerts:

About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components. It also provides range of physical and digital solutions, such as tax stamps and supporting software solutions, authentication labels, associated brand protection digital solutions, and cheques and bank cards, as well as ID security components, including polycarbonate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.