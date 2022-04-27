Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) vs. Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Financial Review

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) and Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decisionpoint Systems has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Decisionpoint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies N/A -27.89% -5.34% Decisionpoint Systems 2.14% 3.39% 1.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Decisionpoint Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million 3.12 -$257.90 million N/A N/A Decisionpoint Systems $65.94 million 0.41 $1.41 million $0.16 24.31

Decisionpoint Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyxtera Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cyxtera Technologies and Decisionpoint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75 Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 12.65%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Decisionpoint Systems.

Summary

Decisionpoint Systems beats Cyxtera Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyxtera Technologies (Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Decisionpoint Systems (Get Rating)

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells, installs, deploys, and repairs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers and application software; and related data capture equipment, including bar code scanners and radio frequency identification readers for the retail, warehousing and distribution, healthcare, wholesale distribution, and field sales and service industries. The company also offers lifecycle management, and project management and deployment services; and managed services, such as consulting, technology acquisition, project management, software integration and development, deployment, repair services, service desk, and reverse logistics and end of life disposal services, as well as OnPoint Service Hub, a customer service portal that provides customers real-time asset management and tracking information. In addition, it provides MobileConductor, a software platform that provides complete in-vehicles solutions; VizeTrace, a software platform that manages RFID installations; and custom software development services, as well as resells specialized independent software vendors applications. The company is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California.

