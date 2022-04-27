DeepOnion Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 23% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.69 million and $416.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00012198 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008499 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,673,721 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

